Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Brigham Young University-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement ceremony for Fall Semester 2020 graduates beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 16.

BYU-Idaho will award 2,035 bachelor’s degrees and 620 associate degrees. 786 are online students and 682 started their college careers as “Pathway Connect” students.

Former BYU-Idaho President Elder David Bednar will be keynote speaker at the event. Bednar is currently a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as President of BYU-Idaho from 1997-2004.

Bednar will be accompanied by General Authority Seventy and Church Educational System Commissioner Elder Paul Johnson.

You can view the ceremony here. The university is encouraging graduates to celebrate with their families as they participate in the virtual program.