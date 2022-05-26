REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Spring 2022 enrollment numbers for both campus and online.

The university estimates approximately 16,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Spring 2022 Semester with a total enrollment of 19,411 campus-based students. This number includes 14,246 campus-based students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses, and 5,164 campus-based students who are enrolled in online courses and/or internships.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 9,862 male students and 9,549 female students, (51% percent and 49% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 4,852, comprising 25% percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 15,813 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This leads to a total of 35,223 total enrolled students at BYU-Idaho.

