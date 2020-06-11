Education

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Brigham Young University Idaho has announced an online commencement service recognizing and celebrating Spring Semester 2020 graduates.

The service will be broadcast remotely from the BYU-Idaho Center on July 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM (MDT).

A link to the broadcast will be published on the university’s homepage, and more details will be shared as they become available.

Graduates are also invited to participate in any subsequent, in-person graduation ceremony of their choosing.