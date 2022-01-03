REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Monday begins move in week for thousands of new BYU-Idaho students. Both those starting their university studies and those returning to campus after a break. Many of these students are prepared for the Idaho winter.

Landon Barberich said he was excited to be back on campus to start his final semester “I’m excited, I’m looking forward to my classes. I really enjoy my major, just looking forward to finishing graduating.” Landon said he wasn’t worried for the cold in Rexburg.

Another student, Tyler Walters, is not worried about the cold in Rexburg, He said he was starting his fourth semester on campus and was glad to return back. “It’s nice to be back in person, it’s kind of fun,” Walters said. He also said he wasn’t too worried about Covid-19 now that he’s back on campus.

BYU-Idaho’s winter Semester will officially start classes on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

