AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With warm weather coming to an end, all that’s left of summer are the memories and the fun outdoor videos on your phone.

Jeff Roper introduces us to a Rexburg student who took his summer fun to world-record levels at 32-miles-per-hour.

Creativity comes easy to Brigham Young University-Idaho mechanical engineering major Joel Dustin.

His backyard waterpark, south of Ammon, took Joel and his friends on a crazy ride and a world record attempt.

Joel and friends dug up and laid out a homemade slip-n-slide in the foothills near his grandparent’s home, and this is his world record attempt, as documented by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department last weekend.

He’s hoping this will be a first. The fastest 100 meter ride on a slip ‘n slide to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Joel clocked out at 10.4 seconds on a two foot trench of dirt, painter’s tarps and a good old fashioned garden hose to keep things sliding.

“It’s super cool, we got the application in. To be honest with you, we weren’t planning on telling anyone,” he said. “It just kinda happened. We were just building a slip-n-slide and that was just kind of a side thing. Every one of my friends, we loved growing up here, it’s cool, we love southeast Idaho. Maybe we might be helping get more attention over in this place, cause it deserves it, right?”

And get this: his videos got the attention of MTV, too, and Joel and his daredevil friends will be featured on the upcoming season of “Outrageous,” which spotlights YouTube and TikTok must see videos from around the world.

Joel says he should hear back from Guinness about his world attempt in late January.