REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A Brigham Young University-Idaho student who was hit by a vehicle inside a crosswalk Monday in Rexburg has died.

At about 5:32 p.m. on Monday, the Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of 7th South and Center streets to a report of a pedestrian vs vehicle crash.

Police report 22-year-old Briggs Robert Kline, a BYU-Idaho student, was crossing the street on 7th South in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old female driver.

Madison County ambulance transported Kline to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperating with investigagors.

The crash is currently under investigation.

“Our deepest condolences go out to both families affected by this tragedy,” Assistant Chief Hagen said.

