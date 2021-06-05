REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- BYU-Idaho plans to fully open Fall Semester 2021 for in-person instruction.

The university said in a press release that “the university’s top priority is the health and safety of students and the entire campus community. We will continue to follow recommended health and safety protocols as advised by local public health officials.”

Current health and safety measures, such as physical distancing, campus-wide sanitation, and mask requirements will still be in place at the beginning of the semester. However, they may be modified as the semester progresses.

Additional information and future updates will be posted on both the COVID-19 Updates and Registration webpages as soon as further decisions are made.

