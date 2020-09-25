Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Brigham Young University Idaho has issued a warning of a potential campus closure if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

As of Thursday, BYU-Idaho reported 43 active cases among students and 11 active cases among employees.

“BYU-Idaho is deeply concerned by the increase of active COVID-19 cases in our region and on campus,” the university said in a statement. “Students and employees are asked to carefully follow the required health restrictions established by Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH). We are committed to honoring civil authority. The university’s ability to keep campus open will be determined by EIPH thresholds, including active cases and hospital bed capacity.”

The university said if the health district’s guidelines are not followed and the current trend continues, it may require a reclosure of campus.

The reclosure could include moving courses to only remote and online instruction, challenges in meeting housing contracts and strain on the local community.

The statement said following all EIPH guidelines is required at all times. Masks must be worn in public and physical distancing must be maintained. Participating in large gatherings in parks, apartment complexes, dance parties, and other events where health and safety standards are not strictly observed is contrary to public health guidelines.

“If BYU-Idaho students refuse to comply with EIPH guidelines or take actions that put others at risk, campus privileges may be restricted. This could include not being able to attend class on campus, work on campus, or receive in-person campus services. It could also result in suspension and/or dismissal from the university.”