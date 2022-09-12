REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The streets of Rexburg are once again filled with students as Brigham Young University-Idaho begins its fall term. Many are returning to campus Monday, and some are just getting started on their college experience

One student we spoke with is excited to get started.

“I’m looking to do my major in business management, and I’m looking forward to getting to know a lot of new people here, getting to further my education in that field, obviously. But I’d also like to learn more about, just some other things that I haven’t really had the chance to study too much, like marine biology, potentially some horticulture things, you know, things like that,” Spencer Bunce said.

He says he has enjoyed his first day so far.

“It’s been interesting trying to find the classes. But after I got there, I mean, it was nice to meet everyone. And teachers are very nice, so it’s very inviting atmosphere,” he said.

During the spring term, more than 16,000 students lived in Rexburg. The fall term will end in December.

