REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Winter 2022 enrollment numbers for both campus and online.

The university estimates approximately 20,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Winter 2022 Semester with a total enrollment of 23,703 campus-based students. This number includes campus students who are enrolled in face-to-face, online, and/or internship courses.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 12,044 male students and 11,659 female students, (50.8% percent and 49.2% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,657, comprising 23.8% percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 17,547 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.

The post BYU-Idaho Winter 2022 enrollment figures released appeared first on Local News 8.