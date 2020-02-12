Education

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Brigham Young University Idaho is reporting total winter semester campus enrollment of 19,211 students. Another 4,793 campus-based students are taking online courses or fulfilling internships away from campus.

That is 306, or 1.4% more campus-based students than were on the Rexburg campus in 2019.

University officials said online courses have allowed for enrollment growth without the need for students to actually be on campus. There wee 13,493 online students enrolled in winter semester classes, an increase of 3.6% over year-ago numbers.

According to latest statistics, the student body consists of 9,192 male students and 10,019 female students. Married students total 5,017, or 26% of the total campus population.