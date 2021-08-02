PROVO, Utah (KIFI) – Brigham Young University Provo announced Monday it will require students, faculty and staff to share their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The university says the information will help them make decisions for the fall semester, but it will not require people to get a shot.
On the other hand, they do strongly encourage it.
Employees and students have until August 19 to submit their status.
If they don’t, their access to myBYU will be restricted until they do.
Last month, BYU-Hawaii announced it will require vaccination for most students and staff for the fall semester.
We did reach out to BYU-Idaho about its plans, but we haven’t heard back yet.
