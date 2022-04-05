Fire destroyed a popular fishing cabin

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI)

An early morning fire has completely destroyed one of the cabins at a well-loved fly fishing guide business on the Snake River.

A passerby called 911 at about 12:30 reporting one of the cabins at The Lodge at Palisades Creek was on fire.

Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal told us it appears the fire was started by a baseboard heater in one of the rental cabins.

The cabin valued at close to $100,000 dollars was a total loss.

Nearby cottonwood trees caught fire as well but only one of the 10 guest cabins burned.

Crystal said that employees started opening the buildings up today to get them ready for the tourist season.

The building was not occupied at the time and no one was injured.

Ammon Fire Department and Idaho Falls ambulance assisted.

