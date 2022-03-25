BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Caldwell man was killed in a crash near Butte City Thursday evening.

US 20-26 was blocked for nearly five hours as police investigated the crash and cleared the accident.

The accident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police say the man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and was following a Ford F250 pickup along US 20-26 heading west. They say the Malibu drove into the back of the pickup.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital, they said. The man driving the Malibu was pronounced dead

ISP says they are still investigating the crash.

