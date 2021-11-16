CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Caldwell police shot and killed a 92-year-old man early Tuesday after they said he raised a gun toward officers.

The Caldwell Police Department said in a press release that officers were dispatched to a neighborhood for a report of a suspicious person driving a pickup truck in the area.

When officers walked up to the pickup truck, the police department said the man raised a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

Both officers shot at the man, who died at the scene.

His name was not released, but police said he was 92 years old.

Neither officer was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

