California authorities intercept shipment of illegal fireworks: police

Authorities in California on Friday reported that they’d intercepted a hefty shipment of illegal fireworks weighing more than 1,800 pounds.

BRIDE NEARLY LOST LEG IN FIREWORK-COCONUT MISHAP HOURS AFTER DREAM WEDDING

Law enforcement in Modesto, Calif., learned about the delivery after getting a tip about “two pallets of illegal fireworks” that were expected to arrive at a residential address in the city, the police department said in a news release on Facebook.

The shipment contained 55 boxes of what were determined to be “aerial mortar-type explosives,” police said, sharing a photo of the recovered fireworks. They originated from a distributor based in Nevada, according to the news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities arrested the recipient of the fireworks haul on multiple charges, they said.

“They must have been planning one heck of a 4th of July party!” the department quipped.