California car chase suspect breakdances before being taken into custody, video shows

A Southern California driver apparently couldn’t help but dance after reportedly leading authorities in a car chase Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) started tailing the suspect in the Calabasas area and ultimately followed until they got off the freeway in the San Fernando Valley, according to The Associated Press.

The individual behind the wheel was sought for reckless driving, Fox 11 reported, citing CHP.

Aerial video from the scene showed the moment when authorities managed to bump the car from behind and ultimately got the driver to stop.

The suspect soon emerged with their hands in the air as authorities surrounded the vehicle. But after moving a distance across the road, video showed the driver erupt into a brief breakdance-style routine.

Officers were later seen on the video taking the suspect into custody.

