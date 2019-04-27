California driver arrested after hauling 285 gallons of diesel fuel in a minivan, officials say

California authorities arrested a driver who allegedly defied “a lawful order” and hauled off 285 gallons of diesel fuel in a minivan, officials said Friday.

Five containers of fuel were found inside the unidentified driver’s vehicle, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Oroville division said on Facebook.

“We understand fuel prices are going up, but this is not the way to stock up on fuel,” the CHP said. “For obvious reasons this is highly illegal and dangerous.”

The agency provided a few photos of the containers in the minivan, as well as one of the fuel pump, which showed the roughly $943 price tag.

The minivan was impounded and the driver was arrested, CHP said, later offering a more in-depth explanation as to why.

Upon running into law enforcement, the man behind the wheel was given “a verbal yet lawful order” that he couldn’t “transport that much fuel,” CHP said in a separate post. They added that they gave him information to assist him in moving it.

“He was told not to move the vehicle from the fuel station until the vehicle was in compliance,” CHP said. “As soon as we left, he pulled out from the fuel station and was stopped again. He was arrested for disobeying a lawful order.”