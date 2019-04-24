California man accused of ‘intentionally’ burning partner: police

Authorities in California on Monday said they apprehended a man who they claim purposefully burned his partner, leaving her “severely injured.”

Richard R. Frederiksen, 48, was taken into custody following the encounter on Saturday that drew officers to a home in Roseville, the city’s police department said on Facebook Monday.

Police were called to the scene around 10:55 p.m., where they discovered the wounded woman, officials said.

“The initial investigation uncovered that the victim’s partner had intentionally burned the victim,” officials said. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital. She “remains in critical condition.”

Frederiksen had allegedly abandoned the area but he was “eventually” found and apprehended, police said. He was located on Sunday, Fox 40 reported.

The suspect was booked into the South Placer Jail “without the possibility of bail” on multiple charges, including attempted murder and inflicting corporal injury, police said.