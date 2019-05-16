California man arrested for stealing 730 avocados worth $620 from ranch: police

A California man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of avocados from a ranch, according to officials.

Christian Lara Medrano, 37, was caught on surveillance video Sunday taking part in the alleged heist, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The manager of Suey Ranch in Nipomo, a city roughly 125 miles west of Bakersfield, noticed that, over the course of a few weeks, the property’s fence near the front gate kept being cut.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN ARRESTED AFTER REPEATEDLY CALLING 911 WHILE IN BACK OF COP CAR: REPORT

He suspected someone was sneaking on to the property to steal avocados, so he set up game security cameras to catch the avocado thief in the act.

Medrano was spotted driving near the gates, but when he saw law enforcement, quickly turned around. His vehicle was found nearby, but he fled. Eventually, deputies said they discovered Medrano hiding in a bush.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators found a pair of wire cutters and roughly 730 Hass avocados — worth an estimated $620 — in Medrano’s vehicle. He allegedly sold the product to businesses and restaurants in the area, officials believe.

Medrano was arrested and charged with grand theft and trespassing.