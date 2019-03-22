California man catches alleged gun, valuables theft on security video

A California man who claimed two men allegedly robbed “priceless items” from his home seemingly caught it all on surveillance footage.

MISSOURI MEN ALLEGEDLY TRIED STEALING AL CAPONE STATUE

Kevin Valone, who lives in Elk Grove, said that he left his house around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and when he returned an hour later, he said his front door was unlocked.

“I thought that was kind of strange and I walked back here to the bedroom,” Valone told Fox affiliate KTXL. “As I walked in I noticed a huge hole in my sliding glass window right here and glass all over the floor.”

Valone said he checked his security camera, and noticed a man, wearing a black t-shirt and a red True Religion brand sweatshirt, walking up his front sidewalk to his front door just before 10 a.m.

Roughly 10 minutes later, he said his surveillance footage captured two men leaving his home in Elk Grove, a city roughly 16 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Valone said one of the men appeared to be holding a handgun as he exited his house carrying what was reportedly his rifle in a case over his shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A .40-caliber Sig Sauer handgun and an AR-15 were taken from his home, he told the news outlet.

“Violated, definitely, more angry than violated,” is how Valone described how he felt following the alleged theft. “I’m more angry than anything else. I’d like to see justice.”