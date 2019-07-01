California man killed while trying to stop drunk woman from driving, police say

A California man was run over and killed Thursday night while trying to stop a co-worker from driving home drunk, officials said.

The San Diego Police Department said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a restaurant where 33-year-old Latisha Ingram was arguing with a 25-year-old man.

Ingram started to drive away while the 25-year-old man was still holding onto her car, according to police. When the man let go, police told FOX5 Ingram allegedly ran over him.

Kiana Smith, who works at a nearby restaurant, told FOX5 the man tried to stop Ingram from getting behind the wheel but the “whole situation escalated and it became physical.”

“She actually backed out of the parking lot with him still hanging on to her car and as soon as she made this right turn out of the parking lot he completely flung off it and she ran over him,” Smith said. “Our first instinct for all of the employees was to help.”

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Authorities have yet to release his name but said he was Ingram’s co-worker.

Ingram was arrested a short time later on suspicion of felony drunken driving, Officer Robert Heims told FOX5.

She was later booked on charges of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit and run resulting in death or injury, according to police.