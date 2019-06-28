California man reunited with puppy 2 weeks after crashing in Arizona desert: report

A California man and his puppy who were separated after crashing in the Arizona desert two weeks ago have been reunited, according to a Thursday report.

Michael Crocker told CBS Los Angeles that he crashed his truck near Flagstaff after falling asleep at the wheel and veering off the side of the road. His puppy Bella was reportedly in the truck.

“Went into a ditch, hit a sign and rolled back up on the road,” Crocker said.

The crash left Crocker with a shattered thumb that doctors had to amputate, CBS Los Angeles reported. He also had tissue harvested from his leg for a skin graft, the report said.

Crocker’s family believe Bella was either ejected during the crash or ran from the wreckage. The family searched for her using the help of rescue groups.

The puppy was found after nearly two weeks. Her leash had apparently gotten stuck on some branches which forced her to stay put, Crocker said.

Bella had been without food or water and required a blood transfusion to treat an infection.

“She’s a survivor,” Crocker said.