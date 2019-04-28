California mom, aunt arrested for missing 6-year-old’s murder, authorities say

California authorities on Saturday said the mother and aunt of a “critically missing” 6-year-old were arrested for the boy’s murder.

Police in Apple Valley responded to a home on Thursday night after a family member asked “for a welfare check” on 6-year-old Duke Flores, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Jakee Contreras, the boy’s mother, told deputies that he hadn’t “been seen for approximately two weeks,” prompting authorities to scour the area, the department said.

The mother was arrested and booked in a detention center for child neglect “for her delay in reporting him missing.”

The following day, detectives arrived at the scene and the search for the missing child continued, according to officials.

“Detectives gathered evidence and conducted multiple interviews throughout the day with family members,” the news release said.

Following an interview with Contreras on Saturday, she was booked for murder and held without bond, officials said. The same day, Jennifer Contreras, the boy’s aunt, was also arrested and booked for murder, according to the sheriff’s department. She is also held without bail.

“The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing the search for Duke Flores,” officials said.

The sheriff’s department on Friday posted on Facebook about the missing child, saying he was last spotted in the area of Cherokee and Pawnee in Apple Valley, Calif.