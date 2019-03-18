California roller rink owner gunned down, business set ablaze in brutal murder, police say

A California roller rink owner described by a friend as the kind of person who would “give you anything” has died after being shot multiple times and having his business set ablaze, police say.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News on Monday that it has not yet identified any suspects in the homicide investigation surrounding the brutal killing of 43-year-old Ryan Harsany.

“He’s the type of person if you asked him for anything, if he knew you, if he didn’t know you he would give you anything,” Eric Dominguez, a friend and general manager of CalSkate Grand Terrace, told KCAL9.

The roller rink, where Harsany was located early Saturday morning after it closed its doors for the night, says on its website that it is now shut down “until further notice.”

Police say they were called to the building following a report of an armed robbery and “found the victim unconscious and a fire inside,” with smoke pouring out.

Harsany, a resident of Brawley – a city more than two hours southeast of Grand Terrace – was then taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“I still can’t process the evil that was done to my brother,” his brother Brian, who is a police officer in Brawley, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “I see it daily in my line of work as a police officer, yet never thought it would touch me or my family and now it has. I just want whoever did this to my brother to be brought to justice and pay for what happened to my brother.”

The newspaper also reported a security officer at the rink was shot there four years ago while working a New Year’s party.

KCAL9 says Dominguez told them Harsany bought the rink last year and renovated it with the intent to make it a safe place for children and families to enjoy.

Flowers and candles have been left outside the business.