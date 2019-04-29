California teacher placed on paid leave after being accused of links to white supremacist group

A teacher at a California private school has been placed on paid administrative leave as officials are investigating claims that he is affiliated with a white nationalist group.

Kyle Scheuerlein, who has been teaching math, science and other subjects at Valley Christian Schools in San Jose since 2012, was put under the designation last week after a group described in media reports as an “Antifa watchdog” alleged that he participated in online chatrooms with members of Identity Evropa, according to KTVU.

FOUR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WHITE SUPREMACISTS CHARGED IN ATTACKS AT POLITICAL RALLIES: DOJ

“We were made aware of the accusations against a member of our faculty,” Rob Valiton, the chief operating officer at Valley Christian, told the station. “We immediately began an investigation into the matter and, consistent with our policy, placed the teacher on paid administrative leave.

“Any membership or affiliation with a racist group of any kind is not only against our conduct standards, it is in conflict with our mission,” he added. “If proven true, these allegations are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Identity Evropa, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is “focused on the preservation of ‘white American culture’ and promoting white European identity”. They became known for their involvement in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The group claiming Scheuerlein has a connection to Identity Evropa wrote in a blog post that they identified him based on messages sent in the chatrooms, where he allegedly gave out his first name and talked about working as a private school teacher in the San Jose area.