California woman, 2 children nearly hit by out-of-control car in terrifying video

A family in California came inches from death Monday after an out-of-control car could be seen nearly striking them on a terrifying surveillance video.

The Napa Police Department said in a Facebook post a woman and 2 children just had stepped out of a restaurant when the driver of the car lost control.

“A VERY close call!” police said. “This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.”

The incident happened just outside of the Villa Corona restaurant, KTVU reported.

The vehicle could be seen slamming into tables and chairs seconds after the family walked away, leaving a trail of destruction on the sidewalk.

Napa Police said two people were taken to the hospital, but only minor injuries were reported.

Additional details about the crash have yet to be released by authorities.