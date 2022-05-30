JACKSON Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board is reminding fair participants it’s time to start thinking about preparing entries for 2022 Teton County Fair events.

The Teton County Fair will officially begin accepting entries for the Fair on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

“Now is a good time to starting thinking about the events people may want to enter and start preparing ideas for the large list of categories in the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said.

Along with the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall, entries will open for popular events like the Figure 8s Races and the Open Class Horse Show.

Fair Concert pre-sale tickets will be available through the Fair Office, in-person only, beginning June 1, 2022. The Fair Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on all federal holidays. There is a 10-ticket limit per-person at time of purchase. This year’s concert features headliner and Wyoming native Ian Munsick, and country music artist, Elvie Shane. The Fair Concert will be in the Rodeo Arena on Wednesday July 27. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the show kicks-off at 6:30 p.m.

More information on entries can be found at the Teton County Fair website HERE or in the Fair Book, which will be available soon. The 2022 Teton County Fair will take place from July 23 – 31.

