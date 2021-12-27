JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County depends on the time and talent of local citizens to serve as volunteer board members, who share their time, expertise and insight to help inform the direction of operations and programs within the County. This winter, the County wants to recognize one of those volunteer board members for their hard work.

“Volunteers are the cornerstone of our Boards and are vital to raising awareness in the communities in which they live and work,” said Natalia Macker, Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman. “It is for that reason that the Volunteer Board of the Year Award was created to recognize those outstanding volunteers whose unselfish and dedicated service has made a difference in our community.”

Members of the public living and/or working in Teton County can nominate a Teton County Board Volunteer, so long as that volunteer is a current board member. Volunteer board members are not allowed to nominate themselves but can nominate other volunteers. Volunteers from the following County Boards are eligible: Fair, Historic Preservation, Alta Solid Waste, Board of Health, Planning Commission, Building Appeals, Administrative Museum, Library.

Criteria for nominations include the volunteers’ role, impact, engagement and inspiration to other board members and the community. Prospective nominees must also be a current board member at the time of nomination.

Nomination submissions are open now through January 10, 2022, with the award presentation occurring in late February.

Once the nomination period is closed, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will review each submission, weighing each category equally. The candidate who best meets all four criteria will be presented with the Volunteer Board Member of the Year Award during an upcoming Teton County BCC meeting.

2019 was the first year Teton County formally recognized a Volunteer Board Member of the Year, naming Dr. Dan from the Teton District Board of Health and Jim Wilson from the Alta Solid Waste Disposal District as recipients. In 2020, Marybeth Hansen, who sits on the Teton County Fair Board was awarded as Volunteer Board Member of the Year.

Nominations can be sent via e-mail to: cclabuesch@tetoncountywy.gov with a subject line “Board Volunteer Award Submission” using the submission form found at http://www.tetonwyo.org/1958/Volunteer-Award; or can be mailed to the Teton County Administration Building c/o Administration Department, P.O. Box 3594, Jackson, WY 83001. For more information, visit the Teton County website, at https://www.tetoncountywy.gov/284/Volunteer-Boards.

The post Call for Teton County ‘Board Member of the Year’ nominations appeared first on Local News 8.