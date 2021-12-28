TODAY: Cloudy skies and light snow showers scattered across our communities appear especially for the more mountainous regions during the day, but besides that everywhere should be dry. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures drop greatly drop though with highs only in the 10’s and single digits.

TONIGHT: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.

LONG TERM: Snow showers and gusty winds come back tomorrow around 4 a.m. Winds pick up with more isolated snow showers continuing on Thursday and Friday. Calm conditions follow on the weekend. During this stretch, high temperatures slightly rebound to the low 20’s by the end of the week, but decrease back to the 10’s for the weekend. Low temperatures stick mostly in the single digits both positive and negative starting tonight and lasting the entire week.

