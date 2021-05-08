POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Calvary Chapel in Pocatello offered free food boxes to families in need.

Over 1,000 boxes were donated for the event. Items such as milk, eggs, and meat were some of what was offered in the boxes.

Pastor Nathan Abbate says he was pleased his congregation could help provide this service to the community.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“This offers a sense of relief,” Abbate said. “Food is something we all need, and to be able to offer something as simple as that, it brings a sense of comfort and provision for this next week.”

This is the first time Calvary has hosted the food drive. Other churches in the Pocatello area have rotated hosting it previously.

The post Calvary Chapel hosts food drive appeared first on Local News 8.