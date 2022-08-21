RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – A unique camp in Ririe is celebrating four summers of serving the special needs community.

Camp Hayden opened in 2018, in honor of founders Jason and Kami Chapa’s son Hayden. Who passed away from a rare rare congenital brain disorder in 2016.

“It was very unexpected when our son passed away and we had no idea we were going to try to start a nonprofit. We were really just inspired by the things that we were able to do with him and by Hayden, just the way he was and how much he loved the adventures,” said Camp Hayden founder Jason Chapa. “It really was about ‘accessibility is what we make it.’ It doesn’t have to have a wheelchair ramp up to a boat in order to make it accessible. We just have to figure out how to make it work.”

Camp Hayden’s first camp took place at the Big Elk Creek YMCA Camp, volunteers from Camp Hayden rebuilt the camp after it was left in disrepair and out of use for four years.

Five years later campers race around Aspen Grove Inn, where they enjoy horseback riding, kayaking, and other fun activities they couldn’t access before.

“Every year we’re able to serve more families at our camp, adapt new and exciting activities for our campers, and have a bigger impact on the special needs community…” said Camp Hayden Board President Amy Smith. “…The amount of work, planning, and fundraising that go into creating these camps is significant, but when we get to camp it is 100% worth everything that goes into it.”

Children enjoy three days of adventure, while parents rest with the support of a community.

“It means a lot to us. It’s the only vacation that we take as a whole family because it’s difficult for my daughter to have accessibility for activities or even hotel rooms or cabins,” said local mom Jenny Lowry. “We have to think about that stairs as disabilities and bathrooms and things. And so they’ve provided it for anything she wants to do. They will make it happen.”

Every staff member at Camp Hayden is a volunteer. But, they say the experience they’re giving these kids is much more valuable than the time they’re giving up.

“A couple of years ago and there was a little girl that had had a colostomy bag and she was in the water and they’re all their swimsuits and she sees another little boy with a colostomy bag and she goes, mommy, he’s like me,” said fourth-year volunteer Matt Jantz. “That was pretty nuts. It was one of those moments that just it’s what you do it for it, you know, help normalize what these guys are going through and support them.”

Camp Hayden's 2022 season is now over.

