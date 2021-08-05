RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Camp Hayden is hosting the families of 12 children with special needs at Aspen Grove Inn and RV Park August 6 through August 8.

Camp Hayden provides adventures for these families by adapting activities so that individuals with physical or mental disabilities can take part in a fun/safe environment.

“We’re excited to host the third annual Camp Hayden for these amazing local families,” Camp Hayden Board President Amy Smith said. “Camp Hayden is a passion project of our founders, Jason and Kami Chapa, in memory of their little boy Hayden who passed away in 2016. It’s one of the most incredible and impactful groups I’ve ever been a part of. We invite our campers’ entire families out to these camps so they can bond as they take part in these adventures as a family.”

Past activities include horseback rides, inflatable water slides, zip lining, ATV rides and water activities.

Camp Hayden’s first camp took place in 2018 at the Big Elk Creek YMCA Camp, after Camp Hayden volunteers rebuilt the camp after it was out of use for four years. Camp founder Jason and Kami Chapa spent three summers rebuilding the camp and making it wheelchair accessible, with donations from some incredible local businesses. Camp was canceled for 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic but will take place at least once per year in normal circumstances.

Camp Hayden is looking for land and/or monetary donations to create its own permanent camp location to support the local community in a bigger way year-round. To learn more about Camp Hayden, or to make a donation, click HERE.

