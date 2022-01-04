IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 7000 block of N. Yellowstone Highway on Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m. for a report of a barn and camper on fire with livestock in the area as well as propane tanks behind the barn.

Two ambulances, two engines, a ladder truck, a water tender, and a battalion chief responded from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Ucon Fire Department was also dispatched.

By approximately 1:22 p.m. firefighters reported having a good knockdown of the fire. The camper was a complete loss. There was also damage to the barn, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other structures on the property. The estimated damages are unknown at this time.

One adult male was reportedly using the camper as a primary residence but was uninjured. At least four dogs were found deceased in the camper. The livestock, including one camel, were unharmed.

IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Individuals from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho were dispatched to provide assistance to the individual who was displaced by the fire.

