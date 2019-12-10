IONA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – What do you get when you combine 230,000 LED Christmas lights, six miles of extension cord, and a love for the Christmas spirit?

The annual Belnap family Christmas light show.

“Year after year and what you see out there now is a lot of years of a compilation,” Evan Belnap said. “It’s just our gift to everyone to share the light of the world of Christ.”

Evan’s bright idea has been bringing light to families, neighbors and friends for 12 years and counting. People from all over make the drive to Iona to experience the music LED light show.

It’s put on by the whole Belnap family and their neighbors.

“We love our neighbors, and we appreciate them letting us do this light show and bring happiness to the families around the city,” LoAnn Belnap said.

If you’ve ever wondered what you do when your neighbors host a popular Christmas light show….Well, you join in!

“The signal is transmitted from our house to theirs so that their lights go on and off with all of our synchronized lights,” LoAnn said.

On top of the lights, special characters like the Grinch, Frosty and Olaf make frequent appearances, with a big help from Steve Belnap.

“We just hope that we can be that extra light to somebody and help them get through their trials and fill that Christmas spirit,” Steve Belnap said.

As for how long the Belnap family plans to continue their tradition? Evan says it will depend on two main things. “Physically if we can still do it and still be good neighbors, that’s probably will be the two things.”

Many who see the show always wonder how much the Belnap’s electric bill must be.

“When you look at it you have to believe that there’s got to be a nuclear reactor running somewhere, but that’s the cheapest part of our show. These are all LED lights, so they’re very energy efficient, and they’re not on all the time either they’re flashing and going on and off,” Evan said.

You can view the light show at 3453 N. 55th East Iona, Idaho from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s free! And be sure to turn your radio to 102.7.

The last show will be on Christmas.

For more updates, visit the Belnap’s Family Christmas Light Show Facebook here.