IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Outdoor enthusiasts have another option when it comes to running or biking in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Canal Trail behind Linden Park Elementary is finished and open for use.

The three-mile trail is the first of a larger trail system the Parks and Recreation Department and the city of Idaho Falls are working on.

Parks director PJ Holm explains the trail goes from the Meppen Canal near the Pinecrest Golf Course, to 25th street to connect to City Park.

“From there it’s easy to connect to Sunnyside and connect with more than 30 miles of trails and pathways that we currently have running through the city of Idaho Falls and surrounding areas,” Holm said. “So we are so excited that this is going to connect and really be the south-north stretch of the trail.”

