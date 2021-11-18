BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite Idahoans to view the Idaho State Capitol’s Christmas Tree and Capitol Christmas decorations beginning the week of Nov. 22.

This year’s tree is donated by David, Lisa and Delaney Beale. The tree is located at 1414 N. Harrison Boulevard in Boise.

Cutting begins about 9 a.m. Monday. Its journey to the Statehouse is estimated to begin sometime around 11:30 a.m.

There will be no in-person tree lighting ceremony this year, but the Idaho Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol starting Tuesday morning.

“The Idaho State Capitol’s holiday atmosphere comes alive with splendid decorations and the beautiful Christmas tree, reminding us all of the blessings of the season,” Governor Little said. “I hope you, your family, and loved ones can visit and reflect on the joy and peace this time of year brings.”

The Idaho Department of Lands will cut and rig the tree for lifting, Boise Crane will load, and the Idaho Transportation Department will haul the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise City Police will provide the escort.

“After agonizing with what to do with this gorgeous tree that was planted too close to our home, we came to the unfortunate realization that the tree must be removed,” David Beale said. “Almost simultaneously, we received a surprise knock on our door from the State, asking us if we would be interested in donating our tree to become the Capitol Christmas Tree. That visit was an absolute blessing. Yes, this fine tree needed to be removed, but to go out serving as a beacon of the holiday season for the steps of the Capitol building, we could not be more pleased, or ask for a sweeter outcome!”

