BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite you to view the Idaho State Capitol’s Christmas Tree and Capitol Christmas decorations beginning the week of Nov. 23.

“COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year,” Governor Little said. “Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful décor and Christmas Tree.”

This year’s tree is donated by Doug Cobb. The Capitol Christmas Tree is currently located between 24th and 25th on Hazel in Boise’s North End, on the Booth Home property.

The relocation process is a joint effort. The Idaho Department of Lands will cut and rig the tree for lifting, Boise Crane will load and the Idaho Transportation Department will haul the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise City Police will provide the escort.

Cutting begins at about 9 a.m. on Monday. Its journey to the Statehouse is estimated to begin sometime around 11:30 a.m. The Idaho Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol the next morning.

“There is much to reflect upon this year,” Governor Little said. “I hope you take this time appreciate the things that are truly important and find any joy and blessings this year has brought.”