AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little and his cabinet members held capitol for a day in Ammon at their City Hall. The general public packed the room with questions to be answered directly from those government officials.

The topics of the questions asked by the general public included child care, unemployment, cyber security, housing, taxes, road improvements, fiber internet and the population growth.

The main choice of topic though was the vaccine mandate that President Biden is trying to enforce on all governmental officials.

“Of all the states that surround us, Washington, Oregon, Canada, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana, we’re the only state that doesn’t have a mandate,” Governor Little said. “So, to your point, but on the other hand, we want people to choose to do the right thing and keep their fellow man safe.”

The mandate was even a hot topic outside of the city hall. Idaho citizens protested against the ruling of the federal government enforcing this mandate.

