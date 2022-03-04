BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who hit a police officer with a pipe while storming the U.S. Capitol last year has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.

Duke Edward Wilson was sentenced Friday and told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth he didn’t remember some of his actions.

Prosecutors have said Wilson attacked at least three officers in the Capitol building tunnel.

The judge said the sentence sends a message that the insurrection was a horrible day for the country.

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told the court he vividly remembers Wilson attacking him.

Gonnell is still suffering from shoulder and foot injuries.

