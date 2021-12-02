Idaho State Police Trooper jumps out the way of a pickup when it slams into a car on the side of I-84 near Meridian on December 1, 2021.

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and move over if they see someone on the side of the road.

An officer was helping a man put a spare tire on his car when a pickup nearly hit them.

The trooper was hurt when he quickly jumped back over the concrete barrier. He was later released from the hospital.

Idaho State Police said it happened when a vehicle began to slow down to pass the patrol car.

That vehicle then was hit by another car, causing a chain reaction with another four other vehicle

A total of six cars were involved in the crash on Interstate 84 near Ten Mile Road in Meridian. The trooper was the only one injured in the collisions.

ISP said it’s a vivid reminder to move over and slow down when you see flashing lights on the side of the road.

Idaho law requires drivers to slow down, change lanes, or both when passing police vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway incident response vehicles stopped on the roadway, they said.

