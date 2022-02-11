IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lincoln Road between Hitt and Woodruff is closed due to a crash.

Idaho Falls Police PIO, Jessica Clements, said a car crashed into a power pole blocking the road.

No one was injured in the crash.

Traffic was backing near the intersections.

It will take some time to clean up the scene and you may want to find another route around the closure, Clements said.

The accident happened just after 8:30 Friday morning.

