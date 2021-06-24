POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An out-of-control car damaged multiple storage units in Pocatello.

Police say the driver lost control around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He reportedly crashed his Oldsmobile into a space at Sawtooth Storage on North Arthur Avenue.

At least three units were damaged, but there were no reported injuries.

We are told the driver was cited for reckless driving and released.

