IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are working to get a car out of the Bonneville Dr Canal this morning.

The accident happened on E 14th St in Idaho Falls.

A Call first came in around 4 a.m. this morning.

Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sherriff Deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are all on the scene. They have closed 14th St for the time being.

A diver was sent in to check for anyone in the car.

No word yet if they have found anyone in the car or downstream.

This is a developing story and we will have more updates throughout the day.

