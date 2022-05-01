IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The car of a missing Idaho Falls teen has been recovered from the Snake River in Idaho Falls.

Searchers from Adventures with Purpose were searching the river Sunday morning, along with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and IFPD, when they found the car, belonging to Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.

The car was located just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river.

The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback, and license plates match the vehicle Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle are in progress.

No further information is available at this time.

