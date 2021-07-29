Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) – Auto repair shops are trying to hurry up and keep up with their customers.

It’s quite the struggle for these shops to meet the needs of their customers quickly. The wait to turn in a vehicle has turned into an entire month.

The owner of Ross Diesel & Auto Repair, Ross Davison said he could stop talking calls now and they would still have work for at least the next two months.

The reason for this: shortages. The place has been short of the two most valuable assets to a company which are it’s supplies and people.

Ross said the car parts come not by schedule anymore and that he has trouble relying on them. This problem came up from the pandemic when many manufactures shut down.

Ross also has a lack of people at his work. He said only has about half the minimum people needed on a daily basis to work at his shop.

The replacement to avoid this long wait is buying another car. There are many concerns with car sales though since they many of the prices have increased. In fact, in the past year so far, car prices have increased by about $3,000 on average.

