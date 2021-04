Todd Kunz

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – An Idaho Falls neighborhood briefly lost power Wednesday night after a car sheared off a power pole.

It happened around 10:05 p.m. on East Lincoln Road near Jonathon Avenue.

At one point, live wires were in the middle of the street.

Idaho Falls Police said no one was hurt in the crash. No word on what caused the crash.

