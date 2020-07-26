SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local high school students are raising funds to keep spring sports going next year after many games were canceled because of COVID 19 this year.

Firth High School’s summer ball league held a car wash in Shelley outside of Broulims on Saturday.

“My junior year being canceled towards the end of the year is kind of just a big bummer. You really look forward, when you’re younger, to your senior year. And that’s really your last go around. It’s pretty important to me. I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited for it. So hopefully, it goes,” said Taedyn Jacobsen, senior ballplayer at Firth High School.

“I really appreciate us being able to play this year, because I know how bad it affected the seniors last year. I don’t want that to happen to our seniors this next year,” said Megan Jolley senior ballplayer at Firth High School.

With many sports being canceled last school year due to COVID-19, Firth High school summer ball coach Brandt Leslie tells us there is another cancellation they’re worried about this year.

“We’re trying to do this to earn enough money to go to the western side of the state to play some of those teams where the elevation is a little bit lower. It’s gonna be nice and warm so we can play early in March because we’ve had a lot of early games canceled because of the snow,” said Leslie.

Last year Firth High School sports had to deal with COVID-19 and snow cancellations.

Leslie said he would hate to see that happen again this year.

“Especially for the seniors. I mean it’s their last year. It was unfortunate that things happen the way that they did for the kids last year, especially with spring sports because the kids work so hard. The expectations for the seniors and you the kids is to play all the sports this year,” said Leslie.

Their goal was to raise $1,500 by the end of the day.