BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s first “Capital for a Day” event in more than a year will be held in Carey on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blaine County Fairgrounds.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf
- Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
- Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen
- Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Bureau Chief Shelley Keen
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho State Department of Education Chief Deputy Superintendent Peter McPherson
- Idaho State Police Deputy Director Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner
In addition, representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Idaho Commission on Aging and the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.
“It is an honor to host my first Capital for a Day in over a year in Carey,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Blaine County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”
