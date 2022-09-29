BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s first “Capital for a Day” event in more than a year will be held in Carey on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blaine County Fairgrounds.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf

Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

Idaho Department of Water Resources Bureau Chief Shelley Keen

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt

Idaho State Department of Education Chief Deputy Superintendent Peter McPherson

Idaho State Police Deputy Director Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner

In addition, representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho State Board of Education, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Idaho Commission on Aging and the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.

“It is an honor to host my first Capital for a Day in over a year in Carey,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Blaine County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”

