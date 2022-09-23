POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – AAA partnered with the Occupational Therapy program at Idaho State University to help seniors out on the road. They gave any elder who pulled up a chance to learn more about their safety features and help them feel more comfortable with driving.

Each AAA expert was able to provide much needed safety information and corrections for several senior citizens. Each session was 20 minutes long. During this time, AAA helped comfort to comfort everyone by learning how to use their safety devices. They helped to provide the correct amount of space between the driver and the steering wheel, how to properly use a seat belt, and how to set head restraints.

Drivers felt a little more at ease after the session. Each expert also gave away a AAA blanket to each of the seniors.

